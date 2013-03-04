MUMBAI, March 4 National Mineral Development Corp., India's biggest iron ore producer, cut iron ore prices for March by 2.2 percent to 4,950 rupees ($90.16) per tonne for local steel mills, a source said on Monday.

"The price revision was based on supply-demand factors," said the source, who wished not to be named due to company policy.

The state-run miner kept the prices of fines unchanged for the month.

($1 = 54.9050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)