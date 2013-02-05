MUMBAI, Feb 5 National Mineral Development Corp.
, India's biggest iron ore producer, kept prices
unchanged for February, fearing a drop in sales after a robust
January, a source said, a move that could impact realisations
amid rising overseas prices.
Until 2009, India was the world's third-largest exporter of
iron ore, but a government-led clamp down on illegal mining has
cut domestic production, forcing steel makers such as JSW Steel
and Essar Steel to resort to expensive
imports.
The company will charge 5,060 rupees ($95.01) per tonne for
lumps, and 2,610 rupees per tonne for fines for February, said a
source familiar to the matter. NMDC had slashed prices by up to
6 percent last month.
"Demand had picked up in January, but had NMDC gone ahead
with a price increase, the steel mills might have reduced
purchases," the source added.
The pricing decision comes despite a 33 percent surge in
global iron ore prices since Nov. 31.
NMDC, which produces about 15 percent of the iron ore mined
in India, registered a record 3.06 million tonnes of production
in January, its highest since inception, with despatches at 2.7
million tonnes, the source said.
"NMDC is trying to rectify the price increases done in
October and November," said an analyst with a foreign brokerage
in Mumbai.
NMDC benchmarks its prices to weighted average rates for the
previous two months offered by a number of local sellers,
including Rungta Mines and Essel Mining, based in India's
biggest iron ore producing Odisha state.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.7 percent to $154.20 a tonne, according to
data provider Steel Index, the highest price for iron ore since
Jan. 14, and just about $4 away from its 2013 peak.
Shares of NMDC were 1 percent lower at 148.70
rupees in a weak Mumbai market.
($1 = 53.2550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)