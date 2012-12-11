MUMBAI Shares in state-run miner NMDC Ltd (NMDC.NS) fell 1.8 percent in early trade after sources said the government may on Tuesday announce a floor price for the NMDC issue in a range of 145 rupees to 150 rupees a share.

Dealers say in the short term, the stock may fall, chasing the likely price band which is below Monday's close of 154.75 rupees.

India has set a share sale in state miner NMDC Ltd (NMDC.NS) for Wednesday, the company said, in a deal which sources said could add up to $1.1 billion to government efforts to ease its yawning budget deficit. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)