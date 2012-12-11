BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Dec 11 Shares in Indian state-run miner NMDC Ltd fell 1.8 percent in early trade after sources said the government may on Tuesday announce a floor price for the NMDC issue in a range of 145 rupees to 150 rupees a share.
Dealers say in the short term, the stock may fall, chasing the likely price band which is below Monday's close of 154.75 rupees.
India has set a share sale in state miner NMDC Ltd for Wednesday, the company said, in a deal which sources said could add up to $1.1 billion to government efforts to ease its yawning budget deficit. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.