PORT LOUIS Feb 10 New Mauritius Hotels posted a 6.9 drop in pretax profit for its first quarter ended December, after a stronger local currency crimped revenues, it said on Friday.

Ranked among the Indian Ocean island nation's most-traded stocks, NMH said quarterly pretax profit fell to 627.6 million rupees from 674 million rupees a year ago.

"Based on present trends, the first half's results should be similar to last year's. The second half appears very challenging and remains difficult to forecast," NMH said.

NMH said the average exchange rate of the euro against the rupee was 5 percent lower than in the previous period. Europe is the largest source of tourists for Mauritius.

Earnings per share fell to 3.40 rupees from 3.52 rupees in the same period last year. Revenue rose to 2.6 billion rupees from 2.4 billion rupees. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Mark Potter)