UPDATE 2-Dutch court rejects consumer group's claims against insurer NN

(Adds reaction from NN Group)

By Bart Meijer

AMSTERDAM, July 19 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Wednesday rejected claims against insurer NN Group relating to investment-linked insurance products which it sold in the 1990s and 2000s.

NN Group and other Dutch insurers have been dealing with issues related to these insurance policies, popularly known as "woekerpolissen" for years. The common theme is that customers were not informed how much of their premiums went to actual investments, and how much went to cover insurers' costs.

But the Rotterdam District Court ruled that NN gave sufficient information, according to the law at the time.

"The fact that this opinion has changed, is no reason to blame NN. When the rules became stricter, NN adapted its information," the court said.

NN said the ruling confirmed its stance that it has always followed the laws applicable at the time. "These laws and regulations reflected the widely endorsed public opinion on cost transparency at the time," the insurer said in an emailed statement.

Woekerpolis.nl, the consumer group which brought the case, said it would appeal Wednesday's ruling.

Last month, the Dutch financial products watchdog ruled that NN Group must compensate one of its customers for failing to adequately inform them about important aspects of this insurance product.

Between 2008 and 2010 Dutch insurers collectively paid clients about 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in compensation over similar policies, but a number of consumer groups have since filed suits arguing the compensation was too low.

NN Group shares closed up 1.25 percent at 33.40 euros before the ruling was released.