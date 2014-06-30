(Corrects paragraph 2 to read "business" instead of "offer")

LONDON, June 30 NN Group, the insurance arm of ING, has narrowed the price range for its Amsterdam initial public offering (IPO) to 19.50-20.50 euros a share, towards the middle of its original range, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The company is selling 70 million existing ordinary shares. The new price range values the offer at up to 1.44 billion euros ($2 billion), from an original range of 18.50-22 euros each. ($1=0.7331 euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry)