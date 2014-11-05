Nov 5 NN Group NV, the insurance arm of Dutch banking giant ING Group, posted a 16.6 percent rise in quarterly operating profit, driven by heavy cost cutting and lower debt funding costs.

NN Group, whose retirement, insurance and investment services span 18 countries across four continents, said it expected to meet its 200 million euro ($250.82 million) cost cutting target by 2016.

Operating profit from ongoing business rose to 274 million euros in the third quarter, compared with 235 million euros a year earlier.

NN Group's assets under management increased to 180 billion euros at the end of the third quarter, up 2.3 percent on year. (1 US dollar = 0.7974 euro) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)