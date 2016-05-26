AMSTERDAM May 26 Dutch insurer NN Group
said on Thursday its financial position improved in the first
quarter, and that it would buy back shares worth 500 million
euros ($559.20 million) over the coming year.
NN Group's operating result from ongoing business improved
to 305 million euros from 304 million euros in the same period a
year earlier, while its solvency under Europe's new Solvency II
rules was 241 percent, compared with 239 percent at the
year-end, and far above that of most peers.
CEO Lard Friese said in a statement that the company was
trying to find the right balance between returning excess
capital to shareholders and retaining flexibility for
acquisitions.
($1 = 0.8941 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)