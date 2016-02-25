(Updates with more details)

AMSTERDAM Feb 25 Dutch insurer NN Group NV on Thursday reported lower-than-expected core earnings for the fourth quarter as its asset management business continued to contract.

Operating result from ongoing business was 250 million euros ($276 million), down 3.6 percent from the same period a year ago, and against an estimate of 300 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Assets under management declined by 1.5 percent to 187 billion euros, and the division's operating result fell to 21 million euros from 41 million euros as the company took a 13 million euro charge to restructure the business.

Most other metrics at NN Group, notably solvency, were strong. The company reported a solvency ratio of 239 percent under Europe's new Solvency II regime, which went into effect Jan. 1, after it received approval from the Dutch central bank for the way it values assets and liabilities.

That contrasts sharply with other Dutch insurers such as Aegon, which had a year-end solvency of 160 percent, and Delta Lloyd, which on Wednesday reported a solvency of 131 percent and plans to issue new shares to shore up its capital.

NN Group CEO Lard Friese said in a videotaped statement that the company would have returned 849 million euros to shareholders in dividends and buybacks in its first full year as an independent company since it was spun out of ING Groep in July 2014.

Net profit rose 82 percent to 360 million euros, largely because of a swing from negative to positive in the performance of hedges on NN's "closed block" variable annuity business in Japan, which is being run down. ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Anand Basu and Subhranshu Sahu)