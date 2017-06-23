AMSTERDAM, June 23 Dutch insurer NN Group
must compensate one of its customers for failing to
adequately inform them about important aspects of an investment
insurance product that was widely sold in the 1990s and 2000s,
the country's financial products watchdog said on Friday.
The Complaint Institute for Financial Services (KiFid) said
in a binding appeals ruling that NN Group must compensate the
customer for money lost on the 1997 policy as a result, and
invited both sides to present estimates.
NN Group and other Dutch insurers have been dealing with
issues related to these insurance policies, popularly known as
"woekerpolissen" for years. The common theme is that customers
were not informed how much of their premiums went to actual
investments, and how much went to cover insurers' costs.
Lawyers for consumer groups have estimated that compensation
could run billions of euros.
NN Group said the KiFid decision contradicted a 2015 ruling
by the European Court of Justice.
But the insurer also said: "Given that the appeals ruling is
binding, in this individual case, NN will abide by the ruling."
"The ruling changes nothing in NN's standpoint that the
financial consequences of the investment insurance dossier
cannot reliably be estimated or quantified," it said.
NN Group shares, which had opened slightly higher, fell more
than 3 percent after the ruling was announced.
($1 = 0.8938 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)