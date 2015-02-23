(Adds comment by analyst, share price, details on NNIT)

By Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN Feb 23 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk expects to raise between 1.7 billion and 2.2 billion Danish crowns ($259-335 million) from a stock market listing for NNIT, its information technology services subsidiary.

NNIT, which provides IT services to its parent and other companies, set an indicative price for the public offer of 40 percent of the company, at 100 to 120 crowns a share.

Based on the price range and assuming full exercise of an overallotment option amounting to a further 6 percent of the share capital, proceeds are expected to be 1.863 billion to 2.235 billion crowns, valuing NNIT at 2.5 to 3 billion crowns.

Novo Nordisk will retain between 25.5 and 31.5 percent of the share capital. In addition 25.5 percent of NNIT is due to be bought at the offer price by Novo A/S, the holding company for the Novo Group, with the remaining 3 percent of NNIT's share capital to be acquired by the company itself as treasury shares.

The date for the listing is set for no later than March 6.

NNIT's market capitalisation will not be large enough to send it straight into the country's main stock market index, the OMX Nasdaq Copenhagen C20 where the smallest company has a market capitalisation of 15 billion crowns.

"We had assessed that it (the price range) might land in a higher range, but they've gone with a precautionary consideration," said Michael Friis Jørgensen, analyst with Alm. Brand Markets. "Because this is a specialised company, the growth potential is stable, but also a bit limited."

NNIT earned 265 million crowns in operating profit in 2014 on revenue of 2.4 billion crowns. It said in a results statement earlier this month it sees like-for-like net turnover rising by between 5 and 8 percent this year with an operating profit margin of 11 percent in constant currencies.

The company developed from being Novo Nordisk's in-house IT division to providing a broader range of IT services to other Danish companies, such as Maersk, Man Diesel and the Danish government.

Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin maker, is the Nordic region's largest company with a market capitalisation of more than 656 billion crowns.

Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin maker, is the Nordic region's largest company with a market capitalisation of more than 656 billion crowns.

Its shares were up 0.8 percent at 313 crowns by 1023 GMT, off an earlier high following the announcement of 319.50 crowns. ($1=6.5657 Danish crowns)