COPENHAGEN May 12 IT services business NNIT , a unit of drugmaker Novo Nordisk until its March listing, reported a rise in operating profit in its first earnings report as a publicly listed company on the Copenhagen stock exchange.

Operating profit before tax (EBIT) rose 10.3 percent to 63 million Danish crowns ($9.5 million) from 57 million crowns in the first quarter last year on revenues that were 11.5 percent higher at 615 million crowns.

The share of NNIT's revenue from customers outside of its largest client Novo Nordisk was 51.8 percent in the first quarter compared with 46.2 percent in the first quarter last year.

With a market capitalisation of just under 600 million Danish crowns NNIT is not part of Copenhagen's main index .

NNIT shares were priced at 125 crowns per share at its IPO on March 6. They were 155 crowns at 1437 GMT on Tuesday, down 1.6 percent from Monday's close.

($1 = 6.6367 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)