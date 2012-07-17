(Corrects paragraph 1 to clarify the company forecast a fall in
adjusted net income, not net income. Also clarifies that the
company's adjusted net income for the year, at the mid-point of
the forecast range, is expected to be down 10 percent
year-on-year)
July 17 Noah Holdings Ltd, a Chinese
company that provides wealth management products, said it
expects a decline in its adjusted net income for the year as
uncertain economic environment hurt clients' risk appetite.
The Shanghai-based company said it expects an adjusted net
income of between $22 million and $25 million for the year, the
mid-point of which represents a fall of about 10 percent from a
year earlier.
"The growth in our business has been slower than we had
anticipated. Uncertainty of macro environment continued to
impact clients' risk appetite, affecting clients' overall demand
for wealth management products," Tom Wu, chief financial officer
said in a statement.
As the second-quarter earnings season kicks off, companies
around the world are rushing to lower expectations. Some have
singled out China as a source of weakness. Growth in the world's
second-largest economy probably slowed to a three-year low of
7.6 percent in the second quarter, economists polled by Reuters
said.
Shares of the company closed at $4.79 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
