July 17 Noah Holdings Ltd, which
provides wealth management services to rich Chinese, lowered its
profit forecast by about a quarter saying economic uncertainty
had dampened client demand for risky products.
Noah's American Depositary Shares (ADS) touched a life-low
of $4.10 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. The
company went public in 2010 at an IPO price of $12 per ADS.
The Shanghai-based company said it expects adjusted net
income of between $22 million and $25 million for the full year
2012, do wn from its previous forecast of a profit of between $30
million and $35 million.
The company, which is backed by venture fund Sequoia Capital
China Partners, said its clients have moved to safer shorter
duration fixed income products, which earn the company a lower
one-time commission, hurting revenue.
"The growth in our business has been slower than we had
anticipated. Uncertainty of macro environment continued to
impact clients' risk appetite, affecting clients' overall demand
for wealth management products," Tom Wu, chief financial officer
said in a statement.
Growth in China, the world's second-largest economy,
probably slowed to a three-year low of 7.6 percent in the second
quarter, economists polled by Reuters said.