* Raises FY and mid-term EBIT margin target
* CEO declines to comment on sale talks with third parties
* Q2 sales at 144.3 mln euros vs 148 mln f'cast
* Net profit of 15.9 mln ahead of forecasts
* Shares rise 4.2 pct
(Adds CEO comments on M&A, analyst reaction, shares)
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Aug 21 Nobel Biocare, a Swiss
dental implant maker that has been approached by potential
buyers, said on Thursday that its turnaround strategy was
"unquestionably working" as it raised its forecast for
profitability.
The world's second-biggest dental implant maker declined to
comment on the progress of talks with potential buyers which it
confirmed at the end of July were at a "very early" stage.
Instead, Chief Executive Richard Laube highlighted
improvements in profitability, and as part of that raised the
company's underlying profit margin target outlook for the
full-year and for 3-5 years.
After years of sliding sales and dwindling market share in
the wake of the financial crisis, Nobel Biocare has notched up
five consecutive quarters of revenue growth at constant exchange
rates, suggesting its long-awaited turnaround is taking hold.
"People have come to us. They see the turnaround; this is a
compliment to us," Laube said in an interview with Reuters,
declining to comment further on the talks.
Mergers among medical supplies makers have picked up this
year as companies seek greater scale and more products to cope
with tighter healthcare budgets. In June, Medtronic Inc
snapped up Covidien, while Zimmer Holdings Inc
agreed to acquire Biomet Inc in April for more than $13 billion.
Analysts have cited other dental implant players such as
Henry Schein and Dentsply as possible
acquirers of Nobel Biocare, while the company has reportedly
attracted interest from U.S. conglomerate Danaher Corp
and buyout group EQT Partners.
Shares in Nobel Biocare have shot up more than 20 percent
since news of the third-party talks emerged. The stock trades at
29.7 times forward earnings, a premium to local rival
Straumann's 25.6 times and Dentsply's 18.0 times.
"At current levels we see the likelihood of a takeover
diminishing. With sales growth still "weak", the underlying
story lacks excitement," said Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Maja
Pataki, who has a 'hold' rating on the stock.
At 0739 GMT, Nobel Biocare shares were up 4.2 percent at
17.35 francs compared to a 0.4 percent gain for the European
healthcare sector index.
PREMIUM FOCUS
Nobel has pinned its turnaround strategy on bringing out new
products, training its sales force and improving relationships
with dentists, rather than focusing on cheaper implants as some
investors have urged.
Laube said focusing on reviving its premium brand had been
the right strategy, adding value brands would not act as a
"saviour" for poor performance in its core business.
The company's discount brand Alpha-Bio Tec currently makes
up about 5 percent of sales and Nobel said it was scouting for
possible acquisitions of value players in emerging markets, but
had yet to find anything at the right price.
Sales in the second-quarter fell 2.4 percent to 144.3
million euros ($191.1 million), below the average forecast of
148 million euros in a Reuters poll.
The weakening of the U.S., Canadian and Australian dollars
as well as a weaker yen and rouble shaved 4.7 percentage points
off its topline.
Net profit rose to 15.9 million euros ($21.1 million) from 8
million a year earlier, when results were hit by a one-off
restructuring charge for combining its headquarters.
Nobel Biocare posted an EBIT margin of 17.0 percent in the
second quarter compared to 14.6 percent in the first three
months of the year, helped by lower sales and marketing costs.
The Zurich-based firm now expects an improvement in its
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin of 150 to 200
basis points for this year, up from 100 basis points previously.
For the next 3-5 years it sees an improvement of 100-150 basis
points compared to an earlier forecast of 50-100 basis points.
(1 US dollar = 0.7541 euro)
(Editing by Matt Driskill and Michael Urquhart)