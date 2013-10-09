Peru seeks more international aid to cope with extreme floods
* Peru to auction reconstruction contracts in August or September
STOCKHOLM Oct 9 Martin Karplus, Michael Levitt and Arieh Warshel won the 2013 Nobel Prize for chemistry for the development of multiscale models for complex chemical systems, the award-giving body said on Wednesday.
"(The scientists) laid the foundation for the powerful programs that are used to understand and predict chemical processes," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement when awarding the prize of 8 million crowns ($1.25 million).
"Computer models mirroring real life have become crucial for most advances made in chemistry today."
Chemistry was the third of this year's Nobel prizes. The prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were first awarded in 1901 in accordance with the will of businessman and dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel.
SYDNEY, April 1 Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters on Saturday after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and killing two people.
March 31 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it will shut its Aurora, Illinois, plant, costing about 800 employees their jobs as the world's largest construction and mining equipment maker shifts production to other U.S. facilities.