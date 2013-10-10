* Nobel committee says Munro is "Canadian Chekhov"
* Munro hopes award brings recognition to short story format
* Second Canada-born author to win Nobel literature prize
By Sven Nordenstam and Cameron French
STOCKHOLM/TORONTO, Oct 10 Canadian Alice Munro
won the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday for her tales of
the struggles, loves and tragedies of women in small-town Canada
that made her what the award-giving committee called the "master
of the contemporary short story."
"Some critics consider her a Canadian Chekhov," the Swedish
Academy said in announcing the award on its website, comparing
Munro to the 19th-century Russian short story writer.
The 82-year-old Munro, who revealed in 2009 that she had
undergone coronary bypass surgery and cancer treatment, said it
was "surprising and wonderful" to receive the award.
"I am dazed by all the attention and affection that has been
coming my way this morning," she said in a statement. "I hope it
fosters further interest in all Canadian writers. I also hope
that this brings further recognition to the short story form."
Despite the honor and attention it would bring to her work,
she told CBC News that the award would not change the decision
she announced earlier this year to retire from writing.
SHORT, BUT RICH, STORIES
The short story, a style more popular in the 19th and early
20th century, has long taken a back seat to the novel in popular
tastes.
Munro's merit, in the eyes of her admirers, was to introduce
into her stories a richness of plot and depth of detail usually
more characteristic of novels.
The characters in her stories are often girls and women who
lead seemingly unexceptional lives but struggle with
tribulations ranging from sexual abuse and stifling marriages to
repressed love and the ravages of aging.
"Suddenly you find yourself being fascinated by the life of
this chambermaid, or this bean farmer, or this Vancouver
housewife," Douglas Gibson, her longtime editor and publisher,
said in a CBC interview. "These are ordinary people, ordinary
stories, but she has the magic."
The award triggered an outpouring of pride in Canada. Social
media website Twitter was flooded with congratulations.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said in a statement,
"I am certain that Ms. Munro's tremendous body of work and
this premier accomplishment will serve to inspire Canadian
writers of all ranks to pursue literary excellence and their
passion for the written word."
Reporters who gathered early on Thursday at the hotel in
Victoria, British Columbia, where Munro was staying were asked
to leave by hotel staff, who said she did not want to be
disturbed.
EPIPHANIES
Born in 1931 in Wingham, a small town in the region of
southwestern Ontario that serves as the setting for many of her
stories, Munro started writing in her teens and has published
more than a dozen short-story collections over the years.
Munro's works include "Lives of Girls and Women" in 1971,
"Runaway" in 2004 and "Too Much Happiness" five years later.
Her story "The Bear Came over the Mountain, from her 2001
collection "Hateship, Friendship, Courtship, Loveship,
Marriage," was adapted into the Oscar-nominated film "Away from
Her," directed by Sarah Polley.
Munro becomes the second Canadian-born writer to win the
Nobel for Literature, although she is the first winner to be
thought of as distinctly Canadian. Saul Bellow, who won the
award in 1976, was born in Quebec but raised in Chicago and is
widely considered an American writer.
"Her texts often feature depictions of everyday but decisive
events, epiphanies of a kind, that illuminate the surrounding
story and let existential questions appear in a flash of
lightning," the Nobel Academy said in appraising Munro.
That sentiment was echoed by fellow Canadian writer Margaret
Atwood, who described Munro in a 2008 tribute as being among the
major writers of fiction in our time.
"Munro has been among those writers subject to periodic
rediscovery, at least outside Canada. It's as if she jumps out
of a cake - Surprise! - and then has to jump out of it again,
and then again," Atwood wrote.
The former Alice Laidlaw married James Munro in 1951 and
moved to Victoria, where the two ran a bookstore that still
operates today. They had four daughters - one died just hours
after being born - before divorcing in 1972. Afterwards, Munro
moved back to Ontario.
Her second husband, geographer Gerald Fremlin, died this
past April, which her publisher Gibson said factored in to her
decision to quite writing this year. Munro also threatened to
retire in 2006, but then changed her mind and published two more
collections.
"She lost her husband in the spring and she's quite frail.
And when she said 'no more' this time I believe her. I didn't
believe it the first time, but I believe it now," he said.
The literature prize, which comes with an award of 8 million
crowns ($1.25 million), is the fourth of this year's crop of
Nobel prizes, which were established in the will of Alfred
Nobel, the Swede who invented dynamite. The prizes were awarded
for the first time in 1901.
Munro also won the Man Booker International Prize in 2009,
and has won the Giller Prize - Canada's most high-profile
literary award - twice.