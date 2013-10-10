By Sven Nordenstam and Niklas Pollard
STOCKHOLM Oct 10 Canadian Alice Munro won the
Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday for her tales of the
struggles, loves and tragedies of women in small-town Canada
that made her what the award-giving committee called the "master
of the contemporary short story".
"Some critics consider her a Canadian Chekhov," the Swedish
Academy said, comparing her to the 19th-century Russian short
story writer in a statement on its website.
Munro, 82, started writing stories in her teens. She is
mainly known for her short stories and has published many
collections over the years. Her works include "The View from
Castle Rock" in 2006 and "Too Much Happiness" three years later.
"Her texts often feature depictions of everyday but decisive
events, epiphanies of a kind, that illuminate the surrounding
story and let existential questions appear in a flash of
lightning," the Academy said.
Munro, who was awarded the prize of 8 million crowns ($1.25
million by the committee, lives in Clinton, not far from her
childhood home in southwestern Ontario, Canada.
In 2009, she revealed that she had undergone coronary bypass
surgery and been treated for cancer. She is known to be averse
to publicity and rarely gives interviews.
The literature prize is the fourth of this year's crop of
prizes, which were established in the will of Swedish dynamite
inventor Alfred Nobel and awarded for the first time in 1901.
SHORT STORY VERSUS NOVEL
The short story, a style more popular in the early 20th
century, has long taken a back seat to novels. Short stories
tend to be set in a more concentrated time frame with a limited
number of characters.
Munro herself spoke of the phenomenon in an interview with
the New York Times in July. Her short stories have often been
called 'novels in miniature'; a notion she rejects.
"While working on my first five books, I kept wishing I was
writing a novel," she said.
"I thought until you wrote a novel, you weren't taken
seriously as a writer. It used to trouble me a lot, but nothing
troubles me now, and besides there has been a change. I think
short stories are taken more seriously now than they were."