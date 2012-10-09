By Tan Ee Lyn
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Oct 9 Nobel laureate Shinya Yamanaka
warned patients on Tuesday about unproven "stem cell therapies"
offered at clinics and hospitals in a growing number of
countries, saying they were highly risky.
The Internet is full of advertisements touting stem cell
cures for just about any disease -- from diabetes, multiple
sclerosis, arthritis, eye problems, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's
to spinal cord injuries -- in countries such as China, Mexico,
India, Turkey and Russia.
Yamanaka, who shared the Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday
with John Gurdon of the Gurdon Institute in Cambridge, Britain,
called for caution. [ID: nL6E8L87NJ]
"This type of practice is an enormous problem, it is a
threat. Many so-called stem cell therapies are being conducted
without any data using animals, preclinical safety checks," said
Yamanaka of Kyoto University in Japan.
"Patients should understand that if there are no preclinical
data in the efficiency and safety of the procedure that he or
she is undergoing ... it could be very dangerous," he told
Reuters in a telephone interview.
Yamanaka and Gurdon shared the Nobel Prize for the discovery
that adult cells can be transformed back into embryo-like stem
cells that may one day regrow tissue in damaged brains, hearts
or other organs.
"I hope patients and lay people can understand there are two
kinds of stem cell therapies. One is what we are trying to
establish. It is solely based on scientific data. We have been
conducting preclinical work, experiments with animals, like rats
and monkeys," Yamanaka said.
"Only when we confirm the safety and effectiveness of stem
cell therapies with animals will we initiate clinical trials
using a small number of patients."
Yamanaka, who calls the master stem cells he created
"induced pluripotent stem cells" (iPS), hopes to see the first
clinical trials soon.
"There is much promising research going on," he said.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)