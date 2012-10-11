(no changes to text)
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING Oct 11 Mo Yan, who has won the Nobel
literature prize, was forced to drop out of primary school and
herd cattle during China's Cultural Revolution and was sometimes
so destitute he ate tree bark and weeds to survive.
But Mo, 57, credits this early suffering for inspiring his
works which tackle corruption, decadence in Chinese society,
China's family planning policy and rural life.
"Loneliness and hunger were my fortunes of creation", the
author of the novel Red Sorghum said once.
The decision to award Mo the prestigious prize will be
greeted with elation and consternation in China - he is the
first Chinese national to win the literature prize.
The author, whose pen name Mo Yan means "don't speak", is
regarded by critics as being too close to the Communist Party,
although some of his books were banned. His book titles include
"Big Breasts and Wide Hips" and "The Republic of Wine".
Influenced by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, D.H. Lawrence and
Ernest Hemingway, Mo uses fantasy and satire in many of his
books, which have been labelled by state media as "provocative
and vulgar".
Red Sorghum portrays the hardships endured by farmers in the
early years of communist rule and was made into a film by
Oscar-nominated director Zhang Yimou.
The threat of a book being banned in the domestic market
means Chinese authors have to step carefully if they want to
make a living, even if the censorship system today is not as
terrifying as it was during the hardline Maoist era.
"A writer should express criticism and indignation at the
dark side of society and the ugliness of human nature, but we
should not use one uniform expression," Mo said in a speech at
the 2009 Frankfurt Book Fair, according to China Daily.
"Some may want to shout on the street, but we should
tolerate those who hide in their rooms and use literature to
voice their opinions."
A number of rights activists and other writers had said Mo
was unworthy of the prize and denounced him for commemorating a
speech by Chairman Mao Zedong.
Mo, together with other Chinese writers, copied out sections
of Mao's speech for a special book to mark the 70th anniversary
of the speech. It had said writers who did not integrate their
work with the Communist revolution would be punished.
"On the political front, he is singing the same tune with an
undemocratic regime," prominent rights lawyer Teng Biao said
before the award. "I think for him to win the Nobel Prize for
Literature is inappropriate."
"As an influential writer, he (Mo) didn't use his influence
to speak up for intellectuals and political prisoners - instead
he catered to the government's interests by handwriting the
speech."
Teng said that Mo, a vice-chairman of the government-backed
Chinese Writers' Association, shied away from commenting on the
2010 Nobel Peace Prize award to Liu Xiaobo, who was sentenced in
2009 to an 11-year jail term for inciting subversion.
Mo, whose real name is Guan Moye, was born into a peasant
family in Gaomi, a village in eastern Shandong province.
When the Cultural Revolution ended, he joined the People's
Liberation Army. He studied at the army's institute of arts and
literature and later at Beijing Normal University, where he
received a master's degree in literature and art.
"I think writers write for their consciences, they write for
their own true audiences, for their souls," Mo said in an
interview with China Daily. "No person writes to win awards."
An employee of the sales department of a publishing house
that prints Mo's works said Mo, who is in Shandong, is declining
media interviews. Mo could not be reached as his mobile phone
was turned off.
"He thinks it's too noisy now, he wants to concentrate on
his writing," said the employee, who declined to give her name,
adding that Mo has been working on his new book for three to
four months.
"Mo Yan is a person who has very high expectations for
himself."
Gao Xingjian, who won the prize in 2000, was born in China
but was a French national when he won the award. A spokesman for
the Chinese Writers' Association dismissed the prize as one used
for "political purposes, and has therefore lost its authority".
Gao's novels and plays have been banned in his homeland
since 1986.
(Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Hui Li; Editing
by Ron Popeski and Robert Woodward)