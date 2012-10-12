BRUSSELS Oct 12 The president of the European Parliament welcomed the awarding of the 2012 Nobel Peace Prize to the European Union on Friday, saying it recognised post-war reconciliation in Europe and would serve as an inspiration.

"(We are) deeply touched and honoured that the EU has won the Nobel Peace Prize," Martin Schulz said in a statement distributed on Twitter.

"Reconciliation is what the EU is about. It can serve as an inspiration. The EU is a unique project that replaced war with peace, hate with solidarity."

The Nobel committee said the EU deserved the award for its long-term role in uniting the continent after World War Two.