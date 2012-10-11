* Russian, Belarussian activists among possible laureates
* Vote for European Union could be divisive in Norway
* Appeal of Arab Spring candidates dimmed by violence
By Balazs Koranyi and Alister Doyle
OSLO, Oct 12 The Nobel Peace Prize Committee
announces its 2012 laureate on Friday with prize watchers
favouring east European dissidents, the European Union itself or
religious leaders working on Muslim-Christian reconciliation.
"The long term trend is that the world is indeed getting
more peaceful," said Geir Lundestad, the head of the Norwegian
Nobel Institute. "Still, every year (picking the winner) is
difficult."
Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, often thought to have
strong sources, said there would be a single winner this year,
unlike 2011 when three women won, and the prize could go to the
EU or to activists in Russia, Belarus or Mexico.
"The most spectacular, at least seen with Norwegian eyes,
would be if the EU got the peace prize," NRK commentator Knut
Magnus Berge said.
He said an award to the EU would highlight its historic role
in uniting the continent after World War Two and give the bloc a
lift just when the euro zone is mired in a debt crisis.
But voting for the EU could be controversial, since the
committee's five members are chosen by the Norwegian parliament
and Norway itself has twice voted against joining the EU.
"We all know how divided Norway is on the European Union and
we all know that Norway is divided on the Middle East, very
divided," Lundestad said. "If you keep the EU and the Middle
East out, it's very easy."
Kristian Berg Harpviken, head of the Peace Research
Institute Oslo, said a prize to the EU would be "very
controversial". He told NRK the EU certainly did not deserve a
2012 prize since it was failing to sort out its problems.
RUSSIA, BELARUS
Top Russian candidates include Lyudmila Alexeyeva,
considered the grandmother of Russia's human rights movement,
Svetlana Gannushkina and the civil rights society Memorial that
she helps to lead, and Alexei Venediktov, the editor of the
radio station Ekho Moskvy.
Criticism of Russia's human rights record grew louder this
year as the government cracked down on free speech ahead of
presidential elections. Some members of the punk band Pussy Riot
were jailed for a protest in Moscow's main cathedral against
Vladimir Putin, Russia's dominant leader for almost 13 years.
But picking a Russian may be politically risky as Norway has
maintained healthy relations with Moscow and committee chairman
Thorbjoern Jagland is also the secretary-general of the Council
of Europe, which promotes human rights, democracy and the rule
of law in its 47 member countries, including Russia.
A way to indirectly address the issue would be to place the
award in Belarus, a close Russian ally, honouring jailed
dissident Ales Belyatsky for his efforts to expose Europe's last
dictatorship.
Belarus's parliamentary elections last month were dismissed
by international monitors as a sham. EU foreign affairs chief
Catherine Ashton said the vote "took place against the
background of an overall climate of repression and
intimidation".
Although the Arab Spring pro-democracy uprisings generated a
slew of nominations, recent violence and disorder have made it
more difficult to honour the region's transformation, leaving
some religious leaders as favoured candidates.
The betting agency Unibet favoured Maggie Gobran, a Coptic
Christian welfare worker who runs a children's mission in Cairo,
while other mentioned include Nigerian religious leaders John
Onaiyekan and Mohamed Sa'ad Abubakar, who have helped to calm
their country's Christian-Muslim violence this year.
The committee received 231 nominations this year, including
43 organisations. It usually narrows the list to between 25 and
35 names at its first meeting to weigh candidates.
Other betting sites favoured Afghan women's rights leader
Sima Samar and retired U.S. political science professor Gene
Sharp, an advocate of non-violent struggle.