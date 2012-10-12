* EU turned "continent of wars to a continent of peace"
* Foundations of EU laid in 1957 Treaty of Rome
* EU leaders thrilled but some critics say prize is a joke
By Balazs Koranyi and Victoria Klesty
OSLO, Oct 12 The European Union won the Nobel
Peace Prize on Friday for promoting peace, democracy and human
rights over six decades, a morale boost for the bloc as it
struggles to resolve its economic crisis.
The award served as a reminder that the EU had largely
brought peace to a continent that tore itself apart in two world
wars in which tens of millions died.
The EU has transformed most of Europe "from a continent of
wars to a continent of peace", Nobel Committee Chairman
Thorbjoern Jagland said in announcing the award in Oslo.
"The EU is currently undergoing grave economic difficulties
and considerable social unrest," Jagland said. "The Norwegian
Nobel Committee wishes to focus on what it sees as the EU's most
important result: the successful struggle for peace and
reconciliation and for democracy and human rights."
Jagland praised the EU for rebuilding Europe from the
devastation of World War Two and for its role in spreading
stability after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.
While welcomed by European leaders, the award will have
little practical effect on the debt crisis afflicting the single
currency zone, which has brought economic instability and social
unrest to several states, with rioting in Athens and Madrid.
On the streets of the Greek capital, where demonstrators
have burned Nazi flags to protest against German demands for
austerity, the award was greeted with disbelief.
"Is this a joke?" asked Chrisoula Panagiotidi, 36, a
beautician who lost her job three days ago. "It's the last thing
I would expect. It mocks us and what we are going through right
now. All it will do is infuriate people here."
The prize, worth $1.2 million, will be presented in Oslo on
Dec. 10. It was not immediately clear who from the EU would be
there to collect the cheque and what it would be spent on.
CONCEIVED IN SECRET
Conceived in secret at a chateau near Brussels, what is now
the European Union was created by the 1957 Treaty of Rome,
signed with great fanfare in the Italian capital's 15th century
Palazzo dei Conservatori.
The six-state 'common market' it founded grew into the
27-nation European Union ranging from Ireland's Atlantic shores
to the borders of Russia.
At the time, the Cold War was in full swing after Soviet
tanks put down an anti-communist rebellion in Budapest. Western
countries led by the United States had formed NATO, and the
Kremlin responded with the Warsaw Pact.
But the EU is now mired in crisis with enormous strains
between capitals over the euro, the common currency shared by 17
nations and created to further economic and monetary union.
Politicians in Germany, one of the main forces behind the
foundation of the EU, were delighted with the award.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Europe's most powerful
leader, said it was a "wonderful decision". French President
Francois Hollande, whose country has with Germany formed the
EU's main axis of power, said it was an "immense honour".
Helmut Kohl, the chancellor who reunified Germany and pushed
the country into the euro, said: "The Nobel Peace Prize for the
EU is above all a confirmation of the European peace project,"
That sentiment was echoed by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton.
"Certainly it is quite remarkable to see how unified and
peaceful Europe is in the 21st Century, and that did not happen
by coincidence. It happened because of the very hard work and
dedication of leaders and citizens across Europe," she said.
After centuries of war on the continent the EU has been at
peace within its borders, but its effort to stop war in former
Yugoslavia - an initiative hailed by one minister as "the hour
of Europe" - was a failure.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, whose Conservative
Party is distinctly cool towards the European ideal, had nothing
to say about the award, and a spokesman said he didn't think a
comment was likely. Ed Balls, a senior member of the opposition
Labour Party, remarked sarcastically: "They'll be cheering in
Athens tonight, won't they?"
Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's fiercely eurosceptic UKIP
party, added: "This goes to show that the Norwegians really do
have a sense of humour."
"I FIND THIS ABSURD"
In Madrid, Francisco Gonzalez expressed bafflement. "I don't
see the logic in the EU getting this prize right now. They can't
even agree among themselves," the 62-year-old businessman said.
In Berlin, public relations worker Astrid Meinicke, 46, was
also sceptical. "I find it curious. I think the EU could have
engaged itself a bit better, especially in Syria," she said,
near the city's historic Brandenburg Gate.
In the home of the peace prize, many Norwegians are bitterly
opposed to the EU, seeing it as a threat to the sovereignty of
nation states. "I find this absurd," the leader of Norway's
anti-EU membership organisation Heming Olaussen told state
broadcaster NRK.
Norway has twice voted "no" to joining the EU, in 1972 and
1994. The country has prospered outside the bloc, partly thanks
to huge oil and gas resources.
Among those tipped to win was Russia's small Ekho Moskvy
radio, a frequent critic of the Kremlin. Editor in chief Alexei
Venediktov conceded the prize to a worthy winner.
"We are only 115. They are 500 million. It is an honour (to
lose to the EU)," he told Reuters.