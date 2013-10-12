Malala Yousafzai, 16-year-old Pakistani campaigner for the education of women, speaks during a news conference with World Bank President Jim Yong Kim (not pictured), celebrating International Day of the Girl in Washington October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON Pakistani teenage activist Malala Yousafzai did not win the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday but did get a big reception at the White House where she met with President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle.

The 16-year-old was shot in the head a year ago by the Taliban for campaigning for education for girls. She recovered after medical treatment in Britain, and had been considered an odds-on favorite to win the Nobel.

Instead it went to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

The White House said the Obamas thanked Yousafzai for her "inspiring and passionate work on behalf of girls education in Pakistan."

"The United States joins with the Pakistani people and so many around the world to celebrate Malala's courage and her determination to promote the right of all girls to attend school and realize their dreams," a White House statement said.

