OSLO Oct 11 The Organisation for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which is overseeing the
destruction's of Syria's arsenal, won the Nobel Peace Prize on
Friday, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.
Experts from the Hague-based global chemical weapons
watchdog, supported by the United Nations, are working to
destroy Syria's massive chemical weapons stockpile after a sarin
gas strike in the suburbs of Damascus killed more than 1,400
people in August.
The $1.25 million prize will be presented in Oslo on Dec.
10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred
Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.
Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, which has a strong track
record leaking the names of winners, reported the OPCW's victory
more than an hour before the official announcement.