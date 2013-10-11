* OPCW working with Syrian chemicals weapons
* Experts came under sniper fire
* Carries out its work despite Syria's civil war
By Balazs Koranyi and Alister Doyle
OSLO, Oct 11 The global chemical weapons
watchdog working to eliminate chemical arms stockpiles around
the battlefields of Syria's civil war won the 2013 Nobel Peace
Prize on Friday.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
(OPCW), a relatively small organisation with a modest budget,
dispatched experts to Syria after a sarin gas attack killed more
than 1,400 people near Damascus in August.
Their deployment under a U.N. mandate helped avert a U.S.
strike against President Bashar al-Assad and marked an unusual
step into the limelight for a group more used to working behind
the scenes overseeing the destruction of chemical weapons
worldwide.
"We were aware that our work silently but surely was
contributing to peace in the world," OPCW head Ahmet Uzumcu
said. "The last few weeks have brought this to the fore. The
entire international community has been made aware of our work."
Nobel Peace Prize committee head Thorbjoern Jagland said the
award was a reminder to nations such as the United States and
Russia to eliminate their own large stockpiles, "especially
because they are demanding that others do the same, like Syria".
"We now have the opportunity to get rid of an entire
category of weapons of mass destruction...That would be a great
event in history if we could achieve that," he said.
Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, shot in the head a year
ago by the Taliban, had been the bookmakers' favourite to win
the prize for her campaign for girls' right to education.
The OPCW Syria mission was unprecedented in taking place in
the heat of a civil war that has riven the country and killed
more than 100,000 people. Members of the Hague-based OPCW team
themselves came under sniper fire on Aug. 26.
While the inspection and destruction of chemical weapons
continues, with a team of 27 in the field, Assad forces and
rebels clash across the country using conventional weapons.
Human Rights Watch said this week rebels had killed at least 190
civilians in Latakia province in August.
On Friday, government forces were trying to regain control
of an area around Safira, about 20km southeast of Aleppo. The
town, controlled by rebels including the Islamic State in Iraq
and the Levant, is close to a major suspected chemical site.
Friday's award marks a return to the disarmament roots of
the prize after some recent awards including the European Union
last year and U.S. President Barack Obama in 2009.
Those awards led to criticism that the committee was out of
line with the spirit of the prize, founded by Swedish
industrialist Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite.
His 1895 will says the prize should go to one of three
causes - "fraternity between nations", the abolition or
reduction of standing armies, and the formation and spreading of
peace congresses.
CHOKING, BURNS, CONVULSIONS
The process of destroying chemical weapons can be hazardous
and is costly. The chemicals can be burnt, but with care not to
disperse poisonous toxins, or chemically neutralised. U.N. head
Ban Ki-moon said this week the weapons would be "dangerous to
handle, dangerous to transport and dangerous to destroy".
"Chemical weapons are horrible things and they must never be
used and that contributes not just to disarmament, but
to strengthening the humanity within us," Malik Ellahi,
political adviser to the OPCW director general, told Reuters.
"It has always been our position, that quintessentially we
work for peace. Not just for peace, we work to strengthen
humanitarian norms."
The Hague-based OPCW was set up in 1997 to implement a 1992
global Chemical Weapons Convention to banish chemical arms and
most recently helped destroy stockpiles in Iraq and Libya. It
has about 500 staff and an annual budget under $100 million.
The United States and Russia had committed to destroying
their arsenals by 2012 but have as yet failed to do so.
OPCW head Uzumcu told Norway's NRK television: "I am
sure...(the prize) will give encouragement to our staff to
demonstrate more what they could do in terms of contributions to
global peace and security."
He said 80 percent of stockpiles under the oversight of the
OPCW, excluding Syria, had already been disposed of.
"Still, 20 percent will have to be destroyed," he said.
Chemical weapons can inflict considerable suffering and
death, with choking, chemical burns and convulsions, and can be
dispersed easily by winds making civilian populations
vulnerable. They were widely used in World War One.
More recently, in 1998, 5,000 people were gassed to death by
Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein in the town of Halabja.
RUSSIA AND ASSAD
Washington accused President Assad of conducting the August
sarin attack, a charge he denied, while Russian President
Vladimir Putin blamed rebels. Facing the threat of a U.S.
strike, Assad eventually agreed to destroy Syria's sizeable
chemical weapons programme and allow in OPCW inspectors.
Putin's spokesman said he had no comment on the award. But a
senior lawmaker from the ruling United Russia party, Vyacheslav
Nikonov, praised the decision and suggested some past awards, an
apparent reference to the award to Obama, had been misguided.
"This is one of the best choices made by the Nobel Laureate
committee in its history," Nikonov said on state television.
"They didn't want to make a mistake this time because there
have been too many."
The $1.25 million prize will be presented in Oslo on Dec.
10, the anniversary of Nobel's death.
The OPCW, which has 189 member states, said Syria was
cooperating and it could eliminate its chemical weapons by
mid-2014, provided they received support from all sides in its
civil war.
Chemical weapons experts believe Syria has roughly 1,000
tonnes of sarin, mustard and VX nerve gas, some of it stored as
bulk raw chemicals and some of it already loaded onto missiles,
warheads or rockets.
Under a Russian-U.S. deal struck last month, Syria must
render useless all production facilities and weapons-filling
equipment by November, a process begun over the past several
weeks.