OSLO Oct 11 Norwegian public broadcaster NRK
said that the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical
Weapons (OPCW), which is overseeing the destruction's of Syria's
arsenal, will win the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
Experts from the Hague-based global chemical weapons
watchdog, supported by the United Nations, aim to help destroy
Syria's chemical weapons production facilities and
weapons-filling equipment by Nov. 1.
Under a Russian-U.S. deal struck last month, Syria's entire
chemicals arms programme is due to be eliminated by mid-2014.
The $1.25 million prize will be announced at 0900 GMT. It
will be presented in Oslo on Dec. 10, the anniversary of the
death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the
awards in his 1895 will.
NRK has a strong track record reporting winners and last
year announced that the EU would win an hour before the official
statement.