OSLO Oct 11 Norwegian public broadcaster NRK said that the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which is overseeing the destruction's of Syria's arsenal, will win the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

Experts from the Hague-based global chemical weapons watchdog, supported by the United Nations, aim to help destroy Syria's chemical weapons production facilities and weapons-filling equipment by Nov. 1.

Under a Russian-U.S. deal struck last month, Syria's entire chemicals arms programme is due to be eliminated by mid-2014.

The $1.25 million prize will be announced at 0900 GMT. It will be presented in Oslo on Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

NRK has a strong track record reporting winners and last year announced that the EU would win an hour before the official statement.