* Quartet helped support democratisation process
* Award ceremony takes places Dec. 10 in Oslo
OSLO Dec 9 Tunisia's Nobel Peace Prize winners,
who helped achieve a peaceful transition to democracy in their
own country, called on Wednesday for warring parties in the
Middle East to lay down their arms.
Tunisia's National Dialogue Quartet will collect their award
in Oslo on Thursday for helping build democracy in the
birthplace of the Arab Spring, a region otherwise struggling
with violence and upheaval.
With a new constitution, free elections and a compromise
politics between Islamist and secular leaders, Tunisia has been
held up as a model of how to move to a democracy from
dictatorship.
The quartet of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), the
Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts
(UTICA), the Tunisian Human Rights League (LTDH), and the
Tunisian Order of Lawyers was formed in the summer of 2013.
"Conflicts can never be resolved by weapons, but dialogue,"
LTDH President Abdessattar Ben Moussa told a news conference.
"Arms can never be a solution, neither in Syria nor in Libya."
The quartet helped support the democratisation process when
it was in danger of collapsing, the Norwegian Nobel committee
said in its citation when it announced the award in October.
"We managed to anticipate what might happen if we did not
find a way to find a solution," said UGTT Secretary-General
Hussein Abassi. "We are an exception, but it does not mean that
it cannot be replicated in other countries."
The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 8 million Swedish crowns
($0.95 mln), will be presented on Dec. 10.
($1 = 8.4278 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)