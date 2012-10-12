President of the European Council Herman Van Rompuy addresses the 67th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

HELSINKI The European Union's top official Herman Van Rompuy said the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize recognised the bloc's role as the 'biggest peacemaker in history'.

"We are all very proud that the efforts of the EU for keeping the peace in Europe are rewarded," he told reporters during a visit to Helsinki on Friday, just as the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the award.

"Europe got through two civil wars in the 20th century and we have established peace thanks to the European Union. So the European Union is the biggest peacemaker in history," he said.

The prize, worth $1.2 million, will be presented in Oslo on December 10.

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, Writing by Ritsuko Ando)