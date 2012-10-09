Handout pictures of the 2012 Nobel Prize for Physics laureates Serge Haroche (L) of France and David Wineland of the U.S. seen during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Science in Stockholm, October 9, 2012. Haroche and Wineland won the 2012 Nobel Prize for... REUTERS/Scanpix

Here is a look at the 2012 Nobel Prize for Physics, which was awarded on Tuesday to French scientist Serge Haroche and American David Wineland for work in quantum physics.

* The 2012 award was won for ground-breaking experimental methods that "enable measuring and manipulation of individual quantum systems".

* Through their laboratory methods they have managed to measure and control very fragile quantum states, enabling their field of research to take the very first steps towards building a new type of super fast computer, based on quantum physics.

* 105 Nobel Prizes in Physics have been awarded to 191 Laureates between 1901-2011. John Bardeen has been won the prize twice.

* Only two women have won the prize, Marie Curie in 1903 and Maria Goeppert-Mayer in 1963. Curie won in 1903 with her husband Pierre.

* Winners include: Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen won the first Nobel Prize in 1901 for his discovery of X-Rays; Guglielmo Marconi in 1909 for his contribution to radio communications; Max Planck in 1918 for quantum theory; Albert Einstein for his theory of relativity in 1921 and Enrico Fermi in 1938 for his work on induced radioactivity.

Sources: Reuters, nobelprize.org. Chambers Biographical Dictionary.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)