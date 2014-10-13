* Tirole worked on regulation, market efficiency
* Says more worked needed on bank regulation
* "One in the eye for French-bashers", French PM says
(Adds Almunia quote)
By Simon Johnson and Johanna Decorse
STOCKHOLM/TOULOUSE, France, Oct 13 French
economist Jean Tirole won the 2014 Nobel Prize for economics for
work that has shed light on how governments can "tame" the big
businesses that dominate once-public monopolies like railways,
highways and telecommunications.
"This year's prize in economic sciences is about taming
powerful firms," Staffan Normark, Permanent Secretary of the
Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, told a news conference after
awarding the 8 million Swedish crown ($1.1 million) prize.
The academy said Tirole has clarified policies about
regulating industries with a few powerful firms, especially
after a wave of privatisations had set governments a conundrum
over how to encourage private investments in sectors like
healthcare and railways while reining in profits.
"My one merit is to have been with the right people at the
right time," the 61-year-old, who is unknown to most French,
told Reuters in his office at the Toulouse School of Economics
in southwest France, where he is a professor.
It was the second Nobel Prize for a French national this
year after author Patrick Modiano won the literature award - a
fact not lost on Prime Minister Manuel Valls, trying to deflect
attacks from France's EU partners over its battered public
finances.
"After Patrick Modiano, another Frenchman in the firmanent:
congratulations to Jean Tirole! One in the eye for the
French-bashers!" Valls tweeted on his official account.
Tirole himself was cautious on the economic prospects of his
country, where unemployment is stuck at around 10 percent and
whose leaders last month broke the latest in a series of
promises to bring public lending to within EU limits.
"We need to modernise our country, leaving our children a
legacy other than unemployment and public debt that they will
have to pay off," he said.
The European Commission's antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia
hailed Tirole's work on mergers and other deals with potential
repercussions for market competition, adding in a statement: "We
owe Jean Tirole so much."
GOOD YEAR FOR FRENCH ECONOMISTS
Tirole has worked for decades on the effects of credit
bubbles and said the 2008 to 2009 financial crisis was above all
the result of insufficient regulatory institutions.
"I think banking is a very hard thing to regulate and we
economists and academics have to do more work on this," Tirole
earlier told a news conference in Stockholm by telephone.
In a 2012 French media interview, he said it was "shocking"
how U.S. authorities had supported investment banks which,
because they did not have small depositors, were not subject to
full regulation.
Tirole's research showed market regulations should be
adapted to the conditions of specific industries rather than
general principles that would apply to every industry, the
academy said.
"He has been the dominant figure in industrial organization.
It was not a question of whether but when he would be awarded
the prize," said Oxford University economics professor Paul
Klemperer. "It has given us understanding of how to think about
regulating firms, that there is not one size fits all."
The economics prize, officially called the Sveriges Riksbank
Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, was
established in 1968. It was not part of the original group of
awards set out in 1895 will of Nobel, the inventor of dynamite.
Economists from the United States have dominated the prize
with only a few winners coming from other parts of the world
since 1994.
While economists are rarely household names, previous
winners include well-known figures such as Paul Krugman, Milton
Friedman, Friedrich August von Hayek and Joseph Stiglitz.
This year another French economist, Thomas Piketty also
produced an international best-seller with his book on
inequality, "Capital in the Twenty-First Century".
(1 US dollar = 7.1780 Swedish crown)
(Additional reporting by Mia Shanley, Anna Ringstrom and Niklas
Pollard in Stockholm, Mark John in Paris, Foo Yun Chee in
Brussels; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Angus MacSwan)