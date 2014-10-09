(Adds detail)
By Niklas Pollard and Alistair Scrutton
STOCKHOLM Oct 9 French writer Patrick Modiano
has won the 2014 Nobel Prize for Literature for works that made
him "a Marcel Proust of our time" with tales often set during
the Nazi occupation of Paris during World War Two, the Swedish
Academy said on Thursday.
Relatively unknown outside of France and a media recluse,
Modiano's works have centred on memory, oblivion, identity and
guilt. He has written novels, children's books and film scripts.
"You could say he's a Marcel Proust of our time," Peter
Englund, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, told
reporters.
The academy said the award of 8 million Swedish crowns ($1.1
million) was "for the art of memory with which he has evoked the
most ungraspable human destinies and uncovered the life-world of
the occupation".
His first novel 'La Place de l'Etoile', published in 1968,
remains probably his best known book and touched on many themes
that he would return to throughout his career, including the
fate of the Jews under the Nazis.
Little of his writing is available in English but his
roughly 40 works include "A Trace of Malice", "Missing Person,"
and "Honeymoon". His latest work is the novel "Pour que tu ne te
perdes pas dans le quartier".
Modiano, reacting to the award, said he felt like he had
been writing versions of the same book for many years.
"What I am keen to see are the reasons why they chose me ...
One can never really be one's own reader," he told a news
conference in Paris. "Even more so because I have the impression
of writing the same book for 45 years."
The writer said he would dedicate the prize to his Swedish
grandson.
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said: "He is undoubtedly
one of the greatest writers of recent years, of the early 21st
century. This is well-deserved for a writer who is moreover
discreet, as is much of his excellent work."
Modiano, 69, was born in the Paris suburb of
Boulogne-Billancourt in July 1945, several months after the
official end of the Nazi occupation in late 1944.
His father was Jewish and his mother Flemish and non-Jewish.
They met during the Occupation and that mixed heritage combined
with moral questions about France's relations with Nazi forces
have played an important role in his novels.
"Ambiguity, this is one of the characteristics of his work,"
said Dr. Alan Morris, senior lecturer in French at Strathclyde
University. "There is an attempt to try and reconstruct some
kind of story from the past, but it inevitably proves
impossible."
Modiano was a protege of novelist Raymond Queneau, famous
for his experiments with language. Modiano has already won
France's prestigious Goncourt prize in 1978 for his work.
"Of the unique things about him, one is of course his style
which is very precise, very economical. He writes small, short,
very elegant sentences," Englund said. "And he returns to
generally the same topics again and again, simply because these
topics cannot be exhausted."
Modiano became a household name in France during the late
1970s but never appeared comfortable before cameras and soon
withdrew from the gaze of publicity.
He is also known for having co-written the script of Louis
Malle's controversial 1974 movie "Lacombe Lucien" about a
teenager living under the Occupation who is rejected by the
French resistance and falls in with pro-Nazi collaborators.
"After each novel, I have the impression that I have cleared
it all away," Modiano told France Today in a 2011 interview.
"But I know I'll come back over and over again to tiny details,
little things that are part of what I am."
"In the end, we are all determined by the place and the time
in which we were born."
Jo Lendle, his German publisher at Hanser publishing house,
said: "He was an author that was on the list for a long long
time.
"We waited with him and now he won the prize. We are
overwhelmed."
Bookies had made him one of the favourites along with
Japanese writer Haruki Murakami and Kenyan writer Ngugi wa
Thiong'o. U.S. writer Philip Roth, a perennial contender, was
also overlooked.
The most number of winners of the literature prize have gone
to authors who have written first in English, followed by French
and German. Modiano is the 11th person from France to win the
literature prize - the last was Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clezio in
2008.
Literature was the fourth of this year's Nobel Prizes. The
prize is named after Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, and
has been awarded since 1901 for achievements in science,
literature and peace in accordance with his will.
(1 US dollar = 7.1446 Swedish crown)
(here)
