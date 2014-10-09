STOCKHOLM Oct 9 French writer Patrick Modiano
has won the Nobel Prize for Literature, The Swedish Academy said
on Thursday.
The academy said the award of 8 million Swedish crowns ($1.1
million) was "for the art of memory with which he has evoked the
most ungraspable human destinies and uncovered the life-world of
the occupation."
Literature was the fourth of this year's Nobel prizes. The
prize is named after dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel and has been
awarded since 1901 for achievements in science, literature and
peace in accordance with his will.
(1 US dollar = 7.1446 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)