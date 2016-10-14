Singer Bob Dylan performs during a segment honoring Director Martin Scorsese, recipient of the Music+ Film Award, at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy Sara Danius announces that Bob Dylan is awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature during a presser at the Swedish Academy at the Old Stockholm Stock Exchange Building in Stockholm, Sweden, October 13, 2016. TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer/via REUTERS

American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan won the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition".

Following is a sampling of Dylan's classic lyrics:

* From "Blowin' In The Wind", 1963

How many years can a mountain exist

Before it’s washed to the sea?

Yes, ’n’ how many years can some people exist

Before they’re allowed to be free?

Yes, ’n’ how many times can a man turn his head

Pretending he just doesn’t see?

The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind

The answer is blowin’ in the wind

* From "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall", 1963

Oh, who did you meet, my blue-eyed son? Who did you meet, my darling young one? I met a young child beside a dead pony, I met a white man who walked a black dog, I met a young woman whose body was burning, I met a young girl, she gave me a rainbow, I met one man who was wounded in love, I met another man who was wounded with hatred, And it's a hard, it's a hard, it's a hard, it's a hard, It's a hard rain's a-gonna fall.

* From "The Times They Are A-Changin'", 1964

Come mothers and fathersThroughout the landAnd don’t criticizeWhat you can’t understandYour sons and your daughtersAre beyond your commandYour old road is rapidly agin’Please get out of the new one if you can’t lend your handFor the times they are a-changin’

* From "It's Alright Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)", 1965

Disillusioned words like bullets barkAs human gods aim for their markMake everything from toy guns that sparkTo flesh-colored Christs that glow in the darkIt’s easy to see without looking too farThat not much is really sacred

* From "Subterranean Homesick Blues", 1965

You don't need a weather manTo know which way the wind blows.

* From "Like a Rolling Stone", 1965

When you got nothing, you got nothing to lose

* From "Lay Lady Lay", 1969

Lay, lady, lay, lay across my big brass bedStay, lady, stay, stay while the night is still aheadI long to see you in the morning lightI long to reach for you in the nightStay, lady, stay, stay while the night is still ahead

* From "Knockin' On Heaven's Door", 1973

Mama, put my guns in the groundI can't shoot them anymore.That long black cloud is comin' downI feel I'm knockin' on heaven's door.

* From "Shelter from the Storm", 1974

I was burned out from exhaustion, buried in the hailPoisoned in the bushes an’ blown out on the trailHunted like a crocodile, ravaged in the corn“Come in,” she said, “I’ll give you shelter from the storm”

* From "Sara", 1975

Now the beach is deserted except for some kelpAnd a piece of an old ship that lies on the shoreYou always responded when I needed your helpYou gimme a map and a key to your doorSara, SaraGlamorous nymph with an arrow and bowSara, SaraDon't ever leave me, don't ever go

* From "Hurricane", 1975

Rubin Carter was falsely triedThe crime was murder 'one', guess who testifiedBello and Bradley and they both baldly liedAnd the newspapers they all went along for the rideHow can the life of such a manBe in the palm of some fool's hand ? To see him obviously framedCouldn't help but make me feel ashamed to live in a land Where justice is a game.

* From "Blind Willie McTell", 1983

Well, God is in His heavenAnd we all want what’s hisBut power and greed and corruptible seedSeem to be all that there isI’m gazing out the windowOf the St. James HotelAnd I know no one can sing the bluesLike Blind Willie McTell

