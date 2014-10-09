PARIS Oct 9 French writer Patrick Modiano, who
won the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday, said he felt
like he had been writing versions of the same book for 45 years
and was eager to understand why he had been chosen for the
prize.
"What I am keen to see are the reasons why they chose me ...
One can never really be one's own reader," Modiano told a news
conference. "Even more so because I have the impression of
writing the same book for 45 years."
The writer, who set many of his tales in France under Nazi
Occupation during World War Two, said he would dedicate the
prize to his Swedish grandson.
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Angus MacSwan)