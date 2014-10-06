* Three brain scientists discovered inner positioning system
* Discovery shows how we know where we are, find our way
* Findings revolutionised understanding of the brain
* Gives clues on how strokes, dementia harm spatial ability
(Writes through, adding fresh reax and comments from O'Keefe)
By Mia Shanley and Kate Kelland
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, Oct 6 British-American John
O'Keefe and Norwegians May-Britt and Edvard Moser won the 2014
Nobel Prize for medicine for discovering the brain's navigation
system and giving clues as to how strokes and Alzheimer's
disrupt it.
The Nobel Assembly, which awarded the prize of 8 million
Swedish crowns ($1.1 million) at Sweden's Karolinska Institute
on Monday, said the discovery solved a problem that had occupied
philosophers and scientists for centuries:
"How does the brain create a map of the space surrounding us
and how can we navigate our way through a complex environment?"
Ole Kiehn, a Nobel committee member and professor in
Karolinska's neuroscience department, said the three scientists
had found "an inner GPS that makes it possible to know where we
are and find our way".
O'Keefe, now director at the centre in neural circuits and
behaviour at University College London (UCL), discovered the
first element of the positioning system in 1971 when he found
that a type of nerve cell in a brain region called the
hippocampus was always activated when a rat was in a certain
place in a room.
Seeing that other nerve cells were activated when the rat
was in other positions, OKeefe concluded that these "place
cells" formed a map of the room.
Uta Frith, a UCL professor of cognitive development said
O'Keefe had shown "it is possible to literally map the mind".
"He has done much more than discovering neuronal mechanisms
in the brain: he has discovered cognitive mechanisms that
explain how human beings and other animals navigate," she said.
"This beautiful work is heralding a new age of exploration of
brain and mind."
In 1996, Edvard Moser and May-Britt Moser, who are married
and now based in scientific institutes in the Norwegian town of
Trondheim, worked with O'Keefe to learn how to record the
activity of cells in the hippocampus.
Nearly a decade later, the Moser team discovered cells, in
the entorhinal cortex region in brains of rats, which function
as a navigation system. These so-called "grid cells", they
discovered, are constantly working to create a map of the
outside world and are responsible for animals' knowing where
they are, where they have been, and where they are going.
Bill Harris, head of physiology, development and
neuroscience at Britain's University of Cambridge, said the
scientists' work "has not only revolutionised our understanding
of this amazing puzzle (the brain), but has also opened the door
into problems of place memory and how we learn and remember
routes of navigation, and what sleep and dreams may be doing for
memory and performance."
"STATE OF SHOCK"
While the findings help explain how the brain works, they
have no immediate implications for new medicines or other
therapies, since they do not set out a mechanism of action.
But knowledge about the brain's positioning system can also
help understanding of what causes loss of spatial awareness in
stroke patients or those with devastating brain diseases like
dementia, of which Alzheimer's is the most common form and which
affects 44 million people worldwide.
O'Keefe told reporters in London he was very surprised to
get the Nobel Prize, particularly after what he described as a
"chequered youth" jumping from studying classics at school, then
aeronautics at college before getting into philosophy and
psychology.
"I'm still in a state of shock," he said.
May-Britt Moser danced and drank champagne with her
colleagues in Trondheim after she was told of the award.
"This is so great, this is crazy. I am just jumping,
screaming," Moser told Reuters. "I am so proud of all the
support that we have had. People have believed in us, in what we
have been doing and now this is the reward."
Norwegian TV showed her co-workers singing "Happy Nobel to
you" to the tune of "Happy Birthday".
Her husband did not immediately learn that he had won the
Nobel Prize as he was on a plane bound to Munich. Someone was
waiting for him at Munich airport with flowers and gave him the
news, he told the Norwegian news agency NTB.
The Mosers join a small club of married couples to win a
Nobel Prize that includes Pierre Curie and Marie Curie.
John Stein, an emeritus professor of physiology at Oxford
said that, as with so many Nobel Prize winners, the scientists'
discovery was at first ridiculed and dismissed, only later to
get the recognition it warrants
"This is great news and well deserved," Stein said. "I
remember how great was the scoffing in the early 1970s when John
first described 'place cells'. 'Bound to be an artefact' and 'he
clearly underestimates rats' sense of smell' were typical
reactions. Now, like so many ideas that were at first highly
controversial, people say: 'Well that's obvious'!"
Medicine is the first of the Nobel Prizes awarded each year.
Prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were
first awarded in 1901 in accordance with the will of dynamite
inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel.
(1 US dollar = 7.2230 Swedish crown)
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler in London, Simon Johnson
and Niklas Pollardin Stockholm, and Gwladys Fouche in Oslo.
Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Angus MacSwan)