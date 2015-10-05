STOCKHOLM Oct 5 William Campbell, Satoshi Omura and Youyou Tu jointly won the 2015 Nobel prize for medicine or physiology for their work against parasitic diseases, the award-giving body said on Monday.

"This year's Nobel Laureates have developed therapies that have revolutionized the treatment of some of the most devastating parasitic diseases," the Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska Institute said in a statement in awarding the prize of 8 million Swedish crowns ($960,000).

Medicine is the first of the Nobel prizes awarded each year. Prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were first awarded in 1901 in accordance with the will of dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel. ($1 = 8.3372 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)