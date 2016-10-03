STOCKHOLM Oct 3 Yoshinori Ohsumi won the 2016
Nobel prize for medicine or physiology for his discovery of
mechanisms for degrading and recycling cellular components, the
award-giving body said on Monday.
"Ohsumi's discoveries led to a new paradigm in our
understanding of how the cell recycles its content," the Nobel
Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska Institute said in a statement in
awarding the prize of 8 million Swedish crowns ($933,000).
"His discoveries opened the path to understanding ... many
physiological processes, such as in the adaptation to starvation
or response to infection," the statement added.
The prize for Physiology or Medicine is the first of the
Nobel prizes awarded each year. Prizes for achievements in
science, literature and peace were first awarded in 1901 in
accordance with the will of dynamite inventor and businessman
Alfred Nobel.
($1 = 8.5776 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)