OSLO Oct 10 Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, shot in the head by the Taliban two years ago for advocating girls' right to education, and Indian children's right advocate Kailash Satyarthi won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

The prize, worth about $1.1 million, will be presented in Oslo on Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the award in his 1895 will. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Alister Doyle)