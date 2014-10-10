NEW DELHI Oct 10 Indian children's rights advocate Kailash Satyarthi dedicated his Nobel Peace Prize on Friday to children in slavery.

"It's an honour to all those children still suffering in slavery, bonded labour and trafficking," Satyarthi told TV news channel CNN-IBN after he shared the prestigious award with Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)