Kaci Kullmann Five, the new head of the Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize Committee, announces the winner of 2015 Nobel Peace Prize during a news conference in Oslo, Norway, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix

GENEVA The United Nations on Friday welcomed the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet as a boost to activists driving peace efforts.

Ahmad Fawzi, chief U.N. spokesman in Geneva, told a news briefing: "We need civilian society to help us move peace processes forward.

"This a brilliant example, I think Tunisia is one of the Arab countries that has done best since the so-called Arab Spring and the upheavals in that part of the world."

