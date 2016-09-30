(Adds date set for Nobel Literature Prize)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 Sweden's annual crop of Nobel Prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace is announced in the coming days, beginning with the medicine prize.

Oct. 3 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine (announced in Stockholm at 0930 GMT at the earliest)

Oct. 4 Nobel Prize in Physics (announced in Stockholm at 0945 GMT at the earliest)

Oct. 5 Nobel Prize in Chemistry (announced in Stockholm at 0945 GMT at the earliest)

Oct. 7 Nobel Peace Prize (announced in Oslo at 0900 GMT)

Oct. 10 The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel (announced in Stockholm at 0945 GMT at the earliest). The economics prize is often referred to as the Nobel Economics Prize but was only established in 1968 and was not part of the original group of awards set out in dynamite tycoon Alfred Nobel's 1895 will.

Oct. 13 Nobel Prize in Literature (announced in Stockholm at 1100 GMT.)