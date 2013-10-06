Oct 6 Here is a look at dynamite tycoon Alfred
Nobel and the annual prizes he established. The first of this
year's prizes will be awarded on Monday.
THE MAN:
- An inventor and businessman who dabbled in writing plays
and poetry, Nobel never married and was constantly on the move.
French writer Victor Hugo called him "Europe's richest
vagabond".
- He lived largely as a recluse and was prone to depression.
Nobel had ascetic habits yet could be a courteous dinner host, a
good listener and a wit.
- Nobel hoped that the destructiveness of dynamite, the 1866
invention that made him rich, would help bring an end to war.
- He was friends with a well-known peace campaigner, Bertha
von Suttner. Some have speculated he was stricken by conscience
when he read his own obituary, published by mistake in 1888 by
French newspapers who had confused him with his brother. One
sported the headline: "Le marchand de la mort est mort" (the
merchant of death is dead).
THE PRIZES:
- Nobel ordered in his will - contested by relatives - that
most of his estate of 31 million Swedish crowns be invested in
safe securities and income used for prizes to people "who,
during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest
benefit on mankind".
- He stipulated five categories for prizes: physics,
chemistry, medicine or physiology, literature and peace. A
sixth, the Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of
Alfred Nobel, was established in 1968 and funded by Sweden's
central bank.
- Between 1901 and 2012, the prizes have been awarded 555
times to 862 winners, of which 838 are individuals and 24 are
organizations.
- Only 44 have been awarded to women. Just one, Marie Curie,
was honoured twice, with the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics and the
1911 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
- Winners currently receive 8 million crowns ($1.26
million). The prize money was cut by 20 percent in 2012. Prizes
were not awarded in some years, particularly during the World
Wars.
