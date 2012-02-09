(Adds detail, background)
* Q4 net profit rises to 13.3 mln euros, vs poll 18.7 mln
* Sees low-single digit percent growth for global market
ZURICH, Feb 9 Swiss dental implant maker
Nobel Biocare forecast low single-digit percent growth
for the global market in 2012 amid challenging market conditions
in many European countries, when it posted quarterly net profit
that missed expectations.
Nobel Biocare said on Thursday the market in North America
would likely keep growing, while development in the Asia-Pacific
region will depend on further stabilisation in Japan.
It is to ramp up investment in product development,
marketing, sales and IT to boost efficiency. For 2012 it
expected operating profit at constant exchange rates to be in
line with 2011.
Fourth-quarter net profit more than doubled to 13.3 million
euros ($17.63 million), compared with a forecast for 18.7
million in a Reuters poll.
Nobel Biocare, often touted as a takeover target, said
profit from operations fell 15 percent to 72.1 million euros.
The group has had a tough time of late as weaker demand for
its products, often designed for larger and more pricey
treatments than those of its rivals, has resulted in it lagging
the industry and losing its top spot in the dental implant
market to local competitor Straumann.
The industry was hit hard during the economic downturn as
patients put off non-urgent treatment generally not reimbursed
by insurers, and the tough economic climate in Europe has been
hindering a convincing recovery.
Analysts view the long-term prospects for the sector as
bright thanks to ageing populations, as well as an increased
awareness of the cosmetic advantages of implants and veneers.
($1 = 0.7545 euro)
(Editing by Dan Lalor)