By Katie Reid

ZURICH, Feb 9 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare said it expects sales to grow between 2-4 percent and profit to be flat in 2012 after reporting fourth quarter net profit which missed expectations.

The group has been hit hard by the economic downturn as patients put off non-urgent treatment which is not generally reimbursed by insurers. It has suffered more than rivals as its products are often pitched towards more pricey treatments.

The firm's growth has been lagging the industry and it lost its top spot in the dental implant market to local competitor Straumann.

"Nobel Biocare is not yet out of the woods," Helvea analyst Simon Goetschmann said. "To catch up to market growth, operational expenses need to go up further. Pricing pressure continues and Europe is not showing strong signs of a recovery yet."

Nobel Biocare said on Thursday it expects global market growth in its industry to be in the low single-digits. It said the market in North America would likely keep growing, while development in the Asia-Pacific region would depend on further stabilisation in Japan.

The company plans to ramp up investment in product development, marketing, sales and IT to boost efficiency.

For 2012 it expects operating profit at constant exchange rates to be in line with 2011, while it sees sales growing between 2 and 4 percent assuming market conditions hold up.

Fourth-quarter net profit more than doubled to 13.3 million euros ($17.63 million), but this trailed the average forecast for 18.7 million in a Reuters poll.

Nobel Biocare, often touted as a takeover target, said profit from operations fell 15 percent to 72.1 million euros.

At 1036 GMT, the shares were trading 13.9 percent weaker, underperforming a flat European healthcare index, and nearly wiping out the gains the stock had made so far this year.

Nobel Biocare's chief executive Richard Laube said there was some evidence in the North American market that appetite for premium products was growing again.

Analysts view the longer-term prospects for the sector as bright thanks to ageing populations, as well as an increased demand for the cosmetic advantages of implants and veneers. ($1 = 0.7545 euro) (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Elaine Hardcastle)