* Sees 2012 profit in line with 2011
* Q1 net profit 13.7 mln euros vs 12.5 mln forecast
* Shares jump on short-covering
ZURICH, April 27 Swiss dental implant maker
Nobel Biocare stuck to its cautious outlook on Friday
after losing share in the key North and Latin American markets
to rivals.
The economic downturn has battered Nobel Biocare as patients
put off non-urgent treatment, which is not generally reimbursed
by insurers.
The company has suffered more than competitors, as its
products are often pitched towards more pricey treatments, and
has lost the top spot in the dental implant market to local
rival Straumann.
Nobel Biocare beat earnings forecasts for the first time in
several quarters on Friday, but some analysts doubted whether it
could repeat that performance.
"Although EBIT (core income) is way above expectations it
will not be sustainable as the planned investments for sales,
innovation and IT are yet to come," said Vontobel analyst Carla
Baenziger.
Weak first-quarter results in the key markets of the
Americas and Europe countered an improved performance in the
Asia-Pacific region, analysts said.
"The number set signals that Nobel Biocare is not out of the
woods yet. Comparing it with the recent numbers of competitors
like Straumann but also Biomet, our impression is that Nobel
Biocare has lost market share," Helvea analyst Simon Goetschmann
said in a note.
The earnings surprise sent shares in Nobel Biocare up as
much as 9 percent in early trading as traders covered short
positions. Nobel is one of the Swiss stocks most heavily
targeted by short sellers.
First-quarter net profit rose to 13.7 million euros, in
contrast to a fall to 12.5 million euros forecast by analysts in
a Reuters' poll. Sales expressed in euros grew by 2.8 percent
thanks to a favourable exchange rate impact.
"At constant exchange rates, Nobel Biocare
targets modest revenue growth and an absolute profit from
operations in line with 2011," the company said, adding that
growth was expected in the low single digits.
Earlier this week rival Straumann gave a similar growth
forecast for 2012.
Vontobel's Baenziger was also concerned that weak markets
were putting downward pressure on Nobel Biocare's prices.
"We are somewhat worried about the decrease in average
selling prices for Nobel's implants and are looking for more
detailed information from management," she said.
Shares pared gains and traded 4.5 percent higher at 11.18
Swiss francs by 1203 GMT, outperforming a 0.2 percent higher
European healthcare sector index. Straumann was up 2.3
percent.
Straumann's first-quarter sales, announced earlier this
week, slipped as double-digit growth in North America failed to
completely offset struggling markets in Europe and Asia.
Noble Biocare is often touted as a takeover target and
Chairman Rolf Watter fanned speculation the company might be up
for sale, saying in a newspaper interview last month that any
offer of 17 to 20 francs per share for the company would have to
be put to shareholders.
