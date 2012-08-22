* Q2 net profit 14 mln euros vs 13.6 mln analyst forecast
* Q2 sales 149 mln euros vs 153 mln in poll
* Expects to achieve 2012 revenue in line with the market
* Shares up 1 pct vs 0.5 pct healthcare sector rise
(Adds CEO, analyst quotes, shares)
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Aug 22 Austerity-hit Swiss dental
implant maker Nobel Biocare Holding AG ditched its
forecasts for global market growth in 2012, warning of a modest
decline for the rest of the year as demand falls prey to poor
economic conditions.
The economic downturn has caused patients to put off pricey
dental work, hurting implant makers like Nobel Biocare and rival
Straumann Holding AG which on Tuesday cut its outlook
to "flat at best."
Nobel Biocare, which had forecast the market for its
screw-in prosthetic teeth - which can cost thousands of francs
apiece - would grow in low single digits in 2012, said it had
declined modestly in the first half of the year.
"I would characterise our performance as in line with a bad
market," Chief Executive Richard Laube told an analyst call. "We
think the market is down 1 to 2 percent and think it's going to
be about like that in the second half."
The Zurich-based company, however, stuck to its target for
revenue growth in line with the market and absolute profit from
operations in line with 2011. It said it would keep a tight
control on costs in the weak market environment.
Laube said he had stepped down from the board of computer
mouse maker Logitech International SA to concentrate
on Nobel Biocare.
Shares in Nobel Biocare, which have fallen from a year's
high of 13.56 francs set in February, were up 1 percent at 9.25
francs by 0811 GMT against a 0.5 percent firmer European
healthcare index.
MARKET SHARE
Analysts at banking group Notenstein said the operational
improvements and the fact that market share losses had been
stopped should be positive for the stock.
"Nobel Biocare must now prove that the company can survive
in a difficult market environment and not lose market share
again," the analysts said.
Net profit in the second quarter fell 12 percent to 14
million euros, in line with an average forecast of 13.6 million
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Sales reached 149 million euros against an average forecast
of 153 million, as demand for its implant systems and its
NobelProcera unit lost momentum.
Credit Suisse analyst Christoph Bohli said sales at Nobel
Biocare appeared to have contracted less than the market as a
whole.
Sales in Europe were down 3.6 percent in the quarter,
dragged down by weak market conditions in Sweden, Spain and
Italy, where it has high market share. In contrast Straumann's
sales in the region fell 7 percent in local currencies.
Laube said Nobel Biocare had seen solid growth and gained
market share in Russia, Britain and France.
Sales in the Americas inched up 1.3 percent in the quarter.
The company said promotional offers in North America had made
the region more competitive and said formerly solid mid-digit
growth had slowed.
In the Asia Pacific region, sales dropped 5.6 percent after
a public debate over the safety of dental implants.
(Editing by David Cowell and David Holmes)