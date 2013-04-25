(Adds CEO comment, growth targets, sector background)
ZURICH, April 25 Swiss dental implant maker
Nobel Biocare Holding AG said net profit fell 1.2
percent in the first quarter of 2013 as weak markets in Europe
and Japan weighed anew on sales of its high-end treatments.
Profit of 13.3 million euros ($17.3 million) compared with
an estimate of 11.8 million in a Reuters poll. Sales were 141.5
million euros versus expectations of 141 million.
"We have anticipated a difficult market environment for the
start of the year. Within this our performance was on track and
we continue to transform Nobel Biocare into a more competitive
company," Chief Executive Richard Laube said in a statement.
Nobel said market conditions for 2013 would remain
difficult. It is targeting modest growth in market share and
revenue, aiming to grow at least in line with the market over
the next 3-5 years.
Swiss rival Straumann, which reports first quarter
numbers on April 30, said in February its focus on cutting costs
and investments in North America, China and Brazil could improve
profit this year even in the slack market.
The dental implant market has been declining as rising
unemployment in developed countries pushes consumers to postpone
or scrap non-urgent treatment.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)