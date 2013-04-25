BRIEF-United BioPharma to issue shares at T$60 per share
* Says it will issue 15 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$60 per share for development of new drug
ZURICH, April 25 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare Holding AG said net profit fell 1.2 percent in the first quarter of 2013 as a weak global economy continued to weigh on sales of its high end dental implants.
The company reported profits of 13.3 million euros ($17.3 million)on sales of 141.5 million euros. That compared with earnings and sales estimates of 11.8 million euros and 141 million euros respectively in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)
